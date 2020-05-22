MANILA, Philippines – Jason Dy just released a Filipino version of “Kan Goo” from 2gether: The series – giving fans of the hit Thai show something to fill the void, a week after the show aired its series finale.

Jason released his version of the song – translated from Thai to Filipino by JC Pangyarihan – on YouTube on Friday, May 22. The song was originally performed by Vachirawit Chiva-ree, or Bright, who plays Sarawat in the hit BL series. It was released as part of the 2gether: The series soundtrack, and is Bright’s first single.

2gether: The series is the Thai BL show that has taken the Philippines by storm, keeping fans company throughout the lockdown as it released new episodes on YouTube every Friday.

The series told the story of a college student named Tine (Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, or Win), who asks one of their university’s most popular boys Sarawat to pretend to date him to throw a suitor off his scent. Of course, their fake romance eventually became real. (READ: SarawaTine helped keep myself '2gether' during the lockdown)

The show aired its season 1 finale on May 15, leaving fans longing for more with no news of a season 2 being planned – though Bright and Win have said that they hope there would be one.

The series is still available on the GMMTV Channel on YouTube. – Rappler.com