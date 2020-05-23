MANILA, Philippines – The "Rain on Me" video is out, and it has everything you’d expect in a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande: fierce dance sequences, dramatic close-ups, and next-level looks, wrapped up in the sci-fi aesthetic that Lady Gaga has apparently chosen for her upcoming album Chromatica.

The video, released early on May 23 Philippine time, starts off with Lady Gaga lying alone in a leatherette hot pink bodysuit as rain falls all over her. The scene leads to her dancing in the deluge with a squad of dancers clad in pink and black.

The video quite literally turns upside down to show Ariana on the flipside, in her own leatherette outfit and sporting her signature ponytail, moving to the choreography with her own squad of dancers.

At some point in the video (and after several more stunning looks have been served by both pop stars), Ariana and Lady Gaga come together for a final sequence that makes them look like two cyberpunk superheroes, conquering evil by dancing.

“Rain on Me” was released on May 22 as the second single to Chromatica. Lady Gaga had earlier released the upcoming album’s lead single “Stupid Love” in February, with the music video sharing the same sci-fi, alienesque theme.

Chromatica is set for release on May 29, and includes Lady Gaga’s collaborations with Ariana, Blackpink, and Elton John. – Rappler.com