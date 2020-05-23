MANILA, Philippines – With gigs, concerts, and festivals cancelled indefinitely under the coronavirus pandemic, many musicians have had to find new ways to make a living.

While online streaming platforms are always a recourse, the artists of indie label Marilag Records have turned to another potentially income-generating corner of the internet: Patreon.

In a video posted on YouTube on May 22, the label’s artists announced their new project called #AllTogether, where the artists release new music and cover each others’ songs every month. The material will be available through Patreon, a platform that allows people to support creatives via a monthly membership fee.

Marilag Records' Patreon has 3 different membership levels: a USD 1, USD 5, and USD 10. Each level offers varying degrees of access to the content that their artists put out.

The label currently has 3 bands: Munimuni, The Ridleys, and Kamara, all of which will be supported by Patreon subscriptions.

“It might take a long time before artists can get back to doing what they love, and that is playing music for people who love music,” explained Marilag Records co-founder and Munimuni guitarist TJ de Ocampo.

“We as artists and as a label are committed to making music that gives people hope and inspires them to keep pushing forward, and we believe this is something valuable, especially at a time like this,” Kamara vocalist and guitarist Kerith de Ocampo added.

Marilag Records’ first Patreon release, scheduled for June 3, will be a new song by Munimuni. – Rappler.com