MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga is returning for another Bayanihan Musikahan performance. On Tuesday, May 26, the Voice of the Philippines coach and international theater actress announced that she will be performing again on Friday, May 29.

Lea will be joined by Erik Santos and Ice Seguerra.

"That's right, everyone! I'll be doing another Bayanihan Musikahan home concert! We'll be repeating a few songs from the last one (including one masterfully rearranged) and adding a few that I've never sung before IN MY LIFE! And, I shall also be having a couple of guests: Erik Santos and Ice Seguerra! So come and join us for a feel-good Friday! "

Lea was among the first artists who performed in the first season of the Bayanihan Musikahan series. Her performance was able to raise P2 millions for the coronavirus relief.

She also made an appearance during the Taumbayan To The Rescue: A Special Bayanihan Musikahan Concert on May 3 with Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, and Smokey Mountain as some of the guest performers. – Rappler.com

