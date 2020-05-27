MANILA, Philippines – Ylona Garcia and Bright Vachirawit are among the acts that are set to perform in Asia Rising: Summer Edition, an online music festival being held by production company/label 88Rising.

Ylona rose to fame as the first runner-up on Pinoy Big Brother: 737. She has since pursued a career in music, and was named Best New Artist at the MYX Music Awards in 2017.

Bright is known for portraying Sarawat in the hit Thai BL show 2gether: The series, which ran from February to May.

Due to scheduling issues Jackson Wang can’t perform on this date - but big big big things coming soon this summer, stay tuned https://t.co/EERujlCwRi — 88rising (@88rising) May 27, 2020

Also on the lineup are Indonesian R&B sensation Niki, Korean-American musician Audrey Nuna, and K-pop girl group Bvndit, among others.

Jackson Wang, who was included in the initial lineup, will not be able to perform, due to scheduling issues.

The online festival will go live on 88rising’s TikTok on May 29, 7 pm Pacific time (May 30, 10 am, Manila time) – Rappler.com