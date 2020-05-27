MANILA, Philippines – Ebe Dancel isn't letting the lockdown stop him from celebrating his birthday – while respecting physical distancing rules, of course.

The musician is holding a birthday show on May 29, Friday, on what is turning out to be the premiere music venue in this pandemic: the internet, specifically, Ebe's Facebook page.

Since the quarantine began, Ebe has been busy performing in online shows, including the fundraising gig Bayanihan Musikahan, Tanduay's online concert Isang Tinig, and Lazada's charity concert #RadioGivesBack.

He was able to perform in his first solo concert with the Manila String Machine – a celebration of his 20 years in the music industry – on February 29, shortly before Metro Manila was placed under enhanced community quarantine.

On the same day, he released his latest album, Baliktanaw, a greatest hits record that includes some of Ebe's most famous songs.

Ebe's birthday show starts at 8:30 pm. – Rappler.com