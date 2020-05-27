Ebe Dancel celebrates birthday with Facebook show
MANILA, Philippines – Ebe Dancel isn't letting the lockdown stop him from celebrating his birthday – while respecting physical distancing rules, of course.
The musician is holding a birthday show on May 29, Friday, on what is turning out to be the premiere music venue in this pandemic: the internet, specifically, Ebe's Facebook page.
Join me pic.twitter.com/Ifbgm0fHJ9— Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel) May 27, 2020
Since the quarantine began, Ebe has been busy performing in online shows, including the fundraising gig Bayanihan Musikahan, Tanduay's online concert Isang Tinig, and Lazada's charity concert #RadioGivesBack.
He was able to perform in his first solo concert with the Manila String Machine – a celebration of his 20 years in the music industry – on February 29, shortly before Metro Manila was placed under enhanced community quarantine.
On the same day, he released his latest album, Baliktanaw, a greatest hits record that includes some of Ebe's most famous songs.
Ebe's birthday show starts at 8:30 pm. – Rappler.com