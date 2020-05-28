MANILA, Philippines — Scarcely had the world recovered from the release of the absolute bop that is "Rain on Me" before Lady Gaga had called upon us to dance again, this time with the release of "Sour Candy," the mother monster's long-awaited collaboration with BLACKPINK.

The song was released on May 28, and features both Korean and English lyrics, with BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose joining Lady Gaga on the vocals.

It's the third song released ahead of Lady Gaga's upcoming album, Chromatica. She released lead single "Stupid Love" in February, and her now-viral collaboration with Ariana Grande "Rain on Me" on May 22.

"Sour Candy" is something of a prelude to BLACKPINK's long overdue comeback, which is expected to happen in June 2020. They are also set to release a full-length album in September.

Chromatica's release is much closer on the horizon – it's set to drop on May 29.

In the meantime, listen to "Sour Candy" here:

