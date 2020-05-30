MANILA, Philippines – Brian May thanked his fans for the messages of support they’ve sent as he continues to recover from a heart attack.

The Queen guitarist shared in an Instagram video on May 25 that he was driven to the hospital by his doctor after he suffered about 40 minutes of chest pain and tightness.

In the hospital, he underwent an angiogram, after which he was treated in the hospital. As it turned out, Brian had 3 congested arteries, which he underwent heart surgery for.

In a later video, Brian, who said he was “taking it easy” and expressed his gratitude for the well wishes from his fans.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m really more than touched by the torrent of love and support that’s come back at me after the incredible coverage in the press, I really didn’t expect all that,” he said. “I will never ever be able to thank you all individually. So let me please at least thank you here. It’s just unbelieveable.”

He shared that he felt like he had died and gone to his own funeral, seeing the tributes that people have written for him.

“You know all these people come and say these wonderful things about the person that’s gone, but you can’t hear it or she can’t hear it…so I’m lucky I got to hear it so my life is complete…. I’m sorry if that sounds weird but I can’t compare it with anything,” he said.

Brian shared that he is “taking it easy, taking all the right things and doing the physipo and all the rest of it so I’m gonna be fully functional pretty soon.”

He ended the video by once again thanking his fans: “I really appreciate it, I would never forget it.”

Brian, 72, co-founded Queen in 1970 along with the late Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor. The band went on to release some of the most memorable rock songs in music history, including “We Will Rock You,” “The Show Must Go On,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Aside from being a musician, Brian is also an astrophysicist. – Rappler.com