MANILA, Philippines – The music video for Korean boy band BTS' 2017 single "DNA" registered 1 billion views, over two years after it was released.

According to Soompi, BTS is the first Korean boy group to hit 1 billion on the streaming platform.

Only a handful of music videos by South Korean musicians have hit the 1-billion mark – among them PSY's "Gangnam Style" and "Gentleman," and BLACKPINK's "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

"DNA" – both the song and music video – was released in September 2017 as part of the EP Love Yourself: Her. It is also part of the 2018 album Love Yourself: Answer.

BTS is among the biggest boy groups in popular music today. They debuted in 2013, but rose to unprecedented global fame between 2015 and 2017. They've since broken several records on YouTube and have performed in American music awards shows. They released their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7 in February 2020.

The group is composed of RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, and J-Hope.

The new YouTube achievement comes just as the group launched BTS FESTA 2020 to celebrate the anniversary of their debut. – Rappler.com