MANILA, Philippines – Korean girl group TWICE on Monday, June 1, released their 9th mini-album More&More along with a new music video for the carrier single with the same title.

According to Soompi, "More&More" is "a tropical house track about the emotions two people feel at the height of excitement and sweetness in a relationship, wanting each other more and more."

The song was composed by Uzoechi Emenike, Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, and Zara Larsson with lyrics by Park Jin Young and BIBI.

Twice is a composed of Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group debuted in 2015 and have since rose to fame with singles with "FANCY," "Feel Special," and "What Is Love," to name a few.

The group came to Manila in 2019 for a concert and are endorsers of Filipino clothing brand Bench. – Rappler.com