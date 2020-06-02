MANILA, Philippines – Whether JaDine is getting back together or not, one thing’s for sure, the former couple have continued to work together on Nadine Lustre’s upcoming full-length album – which will be released under James Reid’s label, Careless.

In an online interview with MYX – their first interview together since announcing their breakup in January – James and Nadine talked about the album, which according to James is “something we’ve been excited for,” and something they’ve been working really hard on.

While the two were careful about sharing too many details, they said that the album was about 70% done, and that it will contain some 13 or 14 songs.

“We’re 100% focused on her album because we’re really proud of it, and I feel like it’s gonna be the biggest project of the year,” James said.

He added that the album’s theme of empowerment was drawn from Nadine’s own life.

“It’s Nadine’s experience, she’s one of the strongest women that I know. She’s been through so much and I’ve seen her grow, so the inspiration was all there,” he said. “It was really just getting the peoiple together to help tell that story, which is why we’re really excited.”

Nadine has been open about her mental health struggles, particularly following the death of her brother. She said that on Instagram, many people have opened up to her about their own experiences and asked her about how she gets through all the challenges she faces in life.

“I just felt like this [her album] is the perfect platform and the perfect catalyst to use to empower, to help inspire people who listen to my music, and to all the fans as well,” she said. “But there’s so much more in the album.”

“The full album kasi, it’s very personal, it’s about what I went through, my experiences. I don’t wanna say more ‘cos I’m gonna spoil it,” she said.

Nadine shared in the interview that at some point she and the Careless team did a “lock-in,” where all they did was work on her album. She shared that the quarantine has given her more time to be creative.

“There’s nothing else to do but just stay creative and write,” she said, sharing that she’s been doing floral arrangements as another outlet for her creativity.

Nadine officially signed to Careless in December 2019. At the time, she said she plans to do more music in 2020, and that her new album will definitely be within pop territory, with a bit of R&B and EDM thrown into the mix. (READ: 5 songs that changed Nadine Lustre’s life)

As she works on her upcoming album with James, the two have sparked rumors of getting back together, as they shared photos on social media that appear to have been taken from the same location. – Rappler.com