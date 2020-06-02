MANILA, Philippines – YG Entertainment has issued an apology after one of their talents, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, was swindled out of 1 billion KRW by a former manager, only referred to as “A.”

According to reports by several Korean publications including Soompi, the manager had asked Lisa for the amount, saying they would be looking into real estate for her. The money was instead used by “A” for gambling.

YG later released a statement, saying that the person has left the company. They also said that Lisa has wished to settle the matter amicably, and that “A” had reimbursed part of the money and agreed to a reimbursement plan for the rest of the amount.

“We bow our heads and apologize for causing concern to the fans who love our artist. We are embarassed by the misconduct of ‘A’ and we are feeling responsibly for the management and supervision,” they said.

“We are taking preventive measures so that this does not happen again.”

Lisa, who hails from Thailand, is one of four members of BLACKPINK. The K-pop girl group is set to release their long-awaited comeback in June 2020, and their debut album in September. – Rappler.com