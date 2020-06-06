MANILA, Philippines – Moonstar88 and Raymund Marasigan have released a new collaboration while under quarantine: “Naantala,” which was born out of the anxiety – and the hope – that people have experienced in the coronavirus pandemic.

The song, written by Sandwich frontman Raymund Marasigan, was released on various digital platforms on June 4.

It speaks of how the world has seemingly stopped turning under the pandemic. The song’s title itself “Naantala” means “delayed.”

“Nakaalala magpanalangin/ nagpasalamat na may kinain/ walang kikilos/ walang gagala/ nakaabang ang ligaw na bala,” goes the song’s pre-chorus, illustrating what the lockdown situation feels like for many Filipinos.

(Remembered to pray/ gave thanks for being able to eat/ no one is moving/ no one is wandering/ stray bullets are waiting)

Ultimately, however, the song dares to hope – “that soon, the clouds will part to let the sun shine through,” reads the caption to the lyric video on YouTube.

Moonstar88 is made up of Maysh Baay, Bon Sundiang, Herbert Hernandez and Buddy Zabala – who was Raymund’s bandmate in the iconic rock band Eraserheads. – Rappler.com