MANILA, Philippines – Slipknot now has a new date for their first-ever Manila show, local promoter Pulp Live World said on its website.

The concert, part of the band's We Are Not Your Kind World Tour, is now set for January 15, 2021 at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City.

The metal band was intially scheduled to perform on March 29, but they postponed the show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy Award-winning group first came onto the scene with the release of their eponymous debut album in 1999.

Since then, they've released several chart-topping albums, including their sixth and latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind, released in August 2019. – Rappler.com