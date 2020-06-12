MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben released the full version of their song "Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin" on June 12, right in time for Philippine Independence Day.

The band shared the link to the full studio version of the song on Twitter, saying "Para sa Pilipinas (For the Philippines)."

The band's songwriters Paolo and Miguel Guico started writing the song in April, sharing their first drafts of the lyrics and music online.

The song's lyrics speak of respecting people's opinions and learning to listen to each other.

"Nakikinig ka ba sa akin?/ 'Di kita gusto awayin/ Pareho ang ating hangarin/ kadiliman ay basagin," goes the song's chorus.

(Are you listening to me? I don't want to argue/ We want the same thing/ to end the darkness)

It's the second song the band has recorded and released while under quarantine.

On June 4, they released their song "Lifetime," which was inspired by a comment left by a fan on one of their music videos. – Rappler.com