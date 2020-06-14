MANILA, Philippines – The collaboration of cousins Sheryl, Sunshine, Geneva, and Donna Cruz is out. On Sunday, June 14, their performance of "Breathless" by The Corrs was released on their respective social media accounts.

"'Breathless' with my beautiful cousins Sheryl, Geneva and Donna," Sunshine wrote.

"Enjoy this collaboration of ours! A blessed Sunday to all. Thank you for making this collaboration into a reality, we really couldn’t have done it without you all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on Jun 13, 2020 at 10:18pm PDT

Donna said the performance was for their followers who have been patiently waiting for the collaboration.

On May, the 4 women confirmed that they were reuniting for a music collaboration. Prior to "Breathless," Geneva, Donna, and Sunshine got together to sing "You're In Love" by Wilson Philips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geneva Cruz (@genevacruzofficial) on Jun 3, 2020 at 3:05am PDT

The 4 belong to the Cruz showbiz clan which counts Tirso Cruz III, Rayver Cruz, and Rodjun Cruz as members. Sheryl and Sunshine's fathers are siblings. Donna's mother and Geneva's father are siblings. – Rappler.com