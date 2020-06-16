MANILA, Philippines – Gary Valenciano will be holding a pre-Father's Day concert on Saturday, June 20 in partnership with ABS-CBN.

The concert called Faith, Hope, Love, will be streamed on the ABS-CBN's YouTube page, Facebook, and the TFC channel. Proceeds of the concert will be for ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-ibig project.



The Faith, Hope, Love is the latest concert for a cause by the singer since the coronavirus pandemic hit the Philippines. He was one of the artists who performed during the Bayanihan Musikahan series. He also held a two-day Facebook live concert, and participated in the music video "Ililigtas Ka Niya."

Gary's concert follow that of Sharon Cuneta, whose online concert also raised funds for Pangtawid ng Pag-Ibig. – Rappler.com