MANILA, Philippines – It may be a far cry from the festive events of years past, but Fete de la Musique is returning in 2020 on everyone’s go-to music venue during lockdown: the internet.

This year’s edition of the annual music festival; will be streamed live on the Facebook pages of Alliance Francaise de Manille, Fete de la Musique PH, and B-Side Productions.

It will feature two French acts: jazz duo NoSax NoClar and DJ Charles Baptiste. It will also feature 3 Filipino acts, including rock band The Itchyworms, folk artist Cynthia Alexander, and a surprise guest. The event will be hosted by Fatima Loo, also known as the “nurse rapper.”

Fete 2020 will also highlight campaigns by Roadie Superstar and Roadies Club PH, which seeks to raise funds for local roadies that are affected by the pandemic.

The event will go live on June 21, from 6:15 pm to 10 pm. – Rappler.com