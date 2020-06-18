MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben and Ben are coming together again as the Filipino folk-pop band joins the Singapore alt-pop artist Benjamin Kheng's Instagram Live show B.B.Q (Ben's Burning Questions).

Ben&Ben will be on BBQ on June 23 at 10 pm they'll be taking on 10 challenges from Benjamin, who has to choose between truth or dare every time the band completes a challenge.

Ben&Ben and Benjamin first collaborated on Tiktok, doing a cover of Benjamin's new single "Lovers Forever" in a video that has since earned 3 million views.

One of the biggest bands in the Philippines, Ben&Ben recently released their new single "Lifetime," based on a fan's heartbreak story. The song has since earned more than 5 million streams from Spotify and YouTube combined. They performed the song live on TikTok on June 13 – the first time that the band played together in one place since the lockdown.

Benjamin is one of Singapore's most beloved stars who recently debuted his solo EP A Sea That Never Stops on June 12. – Rappler.com