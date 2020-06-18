MANILA, Philippines – The live film concert of Star Wars: A New Hope has been postponed to 2021, organizers CC: Concepts said on June 18.

The concert would have seen the first Star Wars film screened at the Theater at Solaire as the movie's iconic score by John Williams is performed live by the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra.

Originally set for May 30 and 31, the film concert was initially pushed to August amid the coronavirus crisis. The organizers postponed a second time, saying "the community’s health and safety is and will always be our top priority."

"As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, and with the live entertainment industry declared last to re-open, it is with a heavy heart that we must announce the postponement of Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert to 2021," CC: Concepts said.

"The film concert will only take place when it is safe for the audience, performers, and crew," they added.

All purchased tickets will be refunded. More details on how refunds can be processed are available on CC: Concepts' Facebook page. – Rappler.com