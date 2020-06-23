MANILA, Philippines – Members of '90s group Smokey Mountain will be reuniting once again with their mentor, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, for an online benefit concert for WWF Philippines on June 30 at 8 pm.

The performance is part of WWF Philippines' #Conservatunes, a fundraising concert for the environment and wildlife conservation.

The concert is the latest project of the group since reuniting for the Taumbayan To The Rescue: A Special Bayanihan Musikahan Concert last May. – Rappler.com

