MANILA, Philippines – K-pop group BLACKPINK finally released the much awaited music video for their pre-release single "How You Like That."

The video was released on Friday, June 26, with over 1.6 million people tuning in to its premiere on YouTube.

The music video was a gift that kept on giving look after stunning look, as Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé performed against various backdrops: from a room flanked by two Trojan horses, to a hall filled with flora, to snow-filled industrial space, to a quasi-souk where rapper Lisa channeled an urban Cleopatra.

"How You Like That" is the first single off the group's upcoming first Korean-language studio album, which is set to be released in September 2020.

Prior to the song's release, the girls were featured on Lady Gaga's song "Sour Candy" off her latest album Chromatica.

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 and has since released two EPs, including Kill This Love, which carried their runaway hit of the same title. – Rappler.com