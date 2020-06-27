MANILA, Philippines – Fresh off the release of their comeback “How You Like That,” BLACKPINK gave their loyal Blinks another treat, launching their official Twitter account on June 26.

As of posting, the account already has over 600,000 followers and over 200,000 retweets on their first tweet, which simply showed a photo of members Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo with the caption “Hello Twitter.”

The group also shared a link to the music video for “How You Like That,” which broke YouTube records for the highest premiere views, with over 1.6 million people tuning in when it premiered on June 26.

The K-pop sensations are also set to host a live comeback party with a live Q&A session where fans can interact with the girls and ask them questions via their Twitter account, using the hashtags #Ask_BLACKPINK and #TwitterBlueRoom

BLACKPINK first came together in 2016. Their latest release comes over a year after their hit EP Kill This Love, which came out in April 2019. They are set to launch their first Korean-language full-length studio album in September 2020. – Rappler.com