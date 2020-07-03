MANILA, Philippines – EXO member Kai will release a solo studio album this year, according to a representative of SM Entertainment, the South Korean group's entertainment agency.

According to an Allkpop report, SM Entertainment said that Kai is "preparing for his solo debut," which is tentatively scheduled for a late 2020 release. No other details on the album nor its first single have been confirmed yet.

The 26-year-old performer will be the 5th member of EXO to pursue a solo music career. He follows Lay, Chen, Suho, and Baekhyun. – Rappler.com