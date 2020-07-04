MANILA, Philippines – LTNM is performing on Live Jam!

The alternative rock band is based in Laguna and is made up of members Skitch, Jerc, Steven, Milboy, and Sega.

Their band name, LTNM, stands for “Love Thy Neighbor Movement,” which is apt considering that the band members describe themselves as the friendly neighborhod guys that anyone can hang out and jam with.

The band has released several songs in 2019, and in 2020 came out with a new single, an anthem about unrequited love called “Umaasa.”

Catch LTNM as they perform on Rappler Live Jam on Saturday, July 4!