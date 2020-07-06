MANILA, Philippines – Red Velvet members Irene and Seulgi released their first mini-album Monster on Monday, July 6.

The mini-album contains 5 songs: "Monster", "Diamond," "Feel Good," "Uncover," and a song by Seulgi called "Uncover."

The lyric video of "Monster"has been posted on SM Entertainment's YouTube account, with fans waiting eagerly for the music video drop.

Prior to the lyirc video, two teasers were posted by SM Entertainment to promote the song.

The album's announcement was the talk of social media with the hashtags #MonsterIsHere, #RedVelvet_IRENE_SEULGI, #SMAPOLOGIZE, and #MonsterMV trending as of 8:25pm.

Red Velver debuted in 2014 and has since shot to fame with the songs "Bad Boy," "Psycho," and "Peek-A-Boo," to name a few. – Rappler.com