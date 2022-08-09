88rising’s ‘Head in the Clouds’ Manila is happening in December

Which artists do you want to see in 'Head in the Clouds' Manila?

MANILA, Philippines – 88rising is finally bringing their Head in the Clouds festival to the Philippines!

HITC Manila announced on Tuesday, August 9, that the music collective’s flagship festival is happening on December 9 and 10 at the SM Festival Grounds, Parañaque City.

They have yet to confirm which artists will perform at the festival. Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but two-day passes for the festival will go on sale on August 11 via SM Tickets website.

88RISING PROUDLY ANNOUNCES HEAD IN THE CLOUDS MANILA!



DECEMBER 9 & 10 SM FESTIVAL GROUNDS, PARAÑAQUE CITY



2-DAY passes to Head In The Clouds Manila go on sale this Thursday, August 11 10am MNL TIME!!!



Passes available at https://t.co/hX0tjCpzPo ⛅🇵🇭⛅🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/bNZ5TGjt85 — hitcmanila (@hitcmanila) August 9, 2022

Aside from the Manila leg, the festival is also heading to Jakarta, Indonesia – marking the festival’s debut in Southeast Asian countries.

The Philippines is home to 88rising’s sub-label Paradise Rising. One of its artists, Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia, is set to perform in the Head in the Clouds festival in California, US on August 20 and 21.

88Rising is known for bringing Asian talents to Western audiences, with a roster that includes the likes of Rich Brian, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Joji, Jay Park, CHUNG HA, BIBI, and Higher Brothers. – Rappler.com