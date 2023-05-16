A1 adds Cebu and Davao stops to Philippine tour

The '90s boyband will be in the country for their ‘TWENTY FIVE’ tour

MANILA, Philippines – ’90s boyband A1 will be making the rounds in the Philippines as they add stops in Cebu and Davao for their upcoming “TWENTY FIVE” Tour.

Organizers Concert Republic made the announcement about their Cebu stop in a Facebook post on Monday, May 15.

With the new dates, this is A1’s new tour schedule in the Philippines:

Thursday, October 12 – SMX Convention Center, Davao

Friday, October 13 – Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, Cebu

Saturday, October 14 – New Frontier Theater, Quezon City

Ticket details for the new shows have yet to be announced. Tickets for the Manila show are sold out.

A1 is made up of Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, and Ben Adams. The group first came together in 1998, and became known for hits such as “Like A Rose,” “Summertime of Our Lives,” “Same Old Brand New You,” and “Heaven By Your Side.” – Rappler.com