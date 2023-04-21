A1 to perform in Manila in October

Are you ready to be treated like a rose once again by the pop boy band of your youth?

MANILA, Philippines – Hey, ’90s kids! The pop boy band of our youth, A1, is returning to Manila for their 25th anniversary concert on Saturday, October 14, at the New Frontier Theater, Cubao, Quezon City.

Organizer Concert Republic announced the upcoming “TWENTY FIVE” tour on Friday, April 21. Original members of the nostalgic British-Norwegian group Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, and Ben Adams will be performing.

Tickets for “A1 Live in Manila 2023” will go on sale starting Friday, April 28, at 12 noon via TicketNet outlets and the website. Prices, exclusive of ticket charges, are as follows:

Orchestra VIP – P5,250

Orchestra B – P4,500

Orchestra C – P3,750

Balcony VIP (Loge) – P4,750

Balcony 1 – P3,750

Balcony 2 – P2,750

A1 was last in Manila for a reunion concert in October 2018 at the KIA Theater. That was the first time Paul rejoined the group, after exiting in 2002 due to personal reasons. Ben, Mark, and Christian were last in the Philippines in 2016. They also visited in 2012 to perform with 98 Degrees member Jeff Timmons and British group Blue.

A1 was founded in 1998 with all four members. The boy band is best known for hit singles, “Caught in The Middle,” “Like a Rose,” “Heaven by Your Side,” “Every time,” “Take On Me,” “Same Old Brand New You,” and more. – Rappler.com