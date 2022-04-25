K-pop girl group aespa debuts ‘Life’s Too Short’ at Coachella 2022

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group aespa wowed the crowd on Sunday, April 24 (Saturday, April 23 in the US) as they performed for the first time at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

The four-piece performed as part of 88rsing’s main stage takeover. They opened their set with “aenergy,” the first track from their debut album Savage, and followed it with two of their biggest hits – “Black Mamba” and “Savage.”

The quartet then unveiled their English song “Life’s Too Short” before ending it with their viral 2021 single “Next Level.”

The group’s agency, SM Entertainment, has yet to reveal details about the official release of “Life’s Too Short,” but aespa has hinted in a Billboard interview that the track is part of their “soon-to-be-released album.”

aespa’s Coachella debut serves as the group’s first live concert performance in the United States since the girl group made their debut in November 2020. “It’s our first time performing in front of a large audience like this,” they said, according to a Korea Herald article.

“We are thankful and honored to be invited to perform at Coachella. To be able to perform on the same stage as other famous artists makes us so happy,” Ningning told Billboard.

Composed of Ningning, Karina, Winter, and Giselle, aespa is the third K-pop girl group to perform at the Coachella Music Festival, following BLACKPINK in 2019 and 2NE1 during the first weekend of the 2022 event. – Rappler.com