Wow! aespa’s ‘Girls’ breaks record for highest first-day album sales for K-pop girl group

MANILA, Philippines – MYs, are you screaming yet? K-pop group aespa set a new record for the highest first-day sales of an album by a K-pop girl group with the release of their second mini-album Girls.

Play Video

According to a Soompi report, Korea’s Hanteo Chart, which tracks digital music and physical album sales, recorded that Girls sold 806,891 copies on Friday, July 8 – the first day of its release alone. Following this, they’ve snatched the title from BLACKPINK’s The Album, which had 589,310 first-day sales on October 6, 2020.

#aespa’s comeback D-DAY is today! Their 2nd mini album ‘Girls’ exceeded 1.61M preorders, setting a new record for the highest number of preorders recorded for a K-pop girl group!

The album & the MV for the title track #Girls will drop at 1PM today (KST)!https://t.co/mgPekLTem3 pic.twitter.com/gTAW825PG3 — SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) July 8, 2022

aespa’s agency, SM Entertainment, also announced that Girls had racked up a total of 1,610,517 stock pre-orders, breaking another record for highest stock pre-orders achieved by any girl group. BLACKPINK’s The Album was the previous record holder with a total of 1,028,888.

“We were surprised and happy to hear the news that preorders for our second EP Girls have exceeded 1.61 million copies. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and we will be aespa that shows better music and performances in the future.” aespa said through SM Entertainment.

Girls has a total of nine tracks – the title track “Girls,” the English and Korean versions of “Life’s Too Short,” “Illusion,” “Lingo,” and their previous hits “ICU,” “Black Mamba,” “Forever,” and “Dreams Come True.” The album was released nine months after the release of Savage in October 2021.

Composed of Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning, aespa debuted under SM Entertainment in November 2020 with the digital single “Black Mamba.” – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.