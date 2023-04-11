Alanis Morissette adds 2nd date to 2023 Manila concert

A new date is added after tickets to the singer's August 1 concert are sold out

MANILA, Philippines – Alanis Morissette has added a second date to her Manila concert after tickets to her upcoming show on August 1 were sold out. The second show will be held on August 2 at the same venue, the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets for the August 2 show are now available via SM Tickets. Prices range from P2,750 to P14,750.

The singer’s Manila stop is part of her tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album Jagged Little Pill. The show was initially scheduled for April 2020, but was rescheduled several times due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The concert also marks Alanis’ first time to perform in Manila in almost 30 years. Her last performance in the country was in 1996.

Jagged Little Pill is Alanis’ third studio album, released in June 1995. The album contains some of the singer’s most well-known and beloved songs such as “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” “Head over Feet,” and “Hand in My Pocket.” – Rappler.com