LOOK: Alec Benjamin is headed to Manila

The 'Let Me Down Slowly' singer is having a concert in October

MANILA, Philippines – American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin is finally coming to the Philippines.

As part of his The (Un)Commentary Tour, Alec is holding a show at the New Frontier Theater in Manila on November 21.

Tickets are priced from P1,500 to P3,000, and can be purchased via InsigniaPresents.com starting August 29 for the artist pre-sale, while August 30 for the general on sale.

A VIP meet and greet package worth P8,000 is also available to interested concert goers and will include a standing VIP ticket to the show, one solo picture with the artist, and an exclusive merchandise item.

Aside from Manila, Alec is also holding shows in Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Kuala Lumpur for his Asia stops.

Alec’s hits include “The Way You Felt,” “Six Feet Apart,” “Devil Doesn’t Bargain,” “Shadow of Mine,” and “Mind Is A Prison.” – Rappler.com