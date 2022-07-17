Music
Anne-Marie is coming to Manila in October 

The concert is part of the singer's 'Dysfunctional Tour'

MANILA, Philippines – British pop star Anne-Marie is bringing her Dysfunctional Tour to the Philippines. 

Event organizer Wilbros Live announced that the singer will be holding a one-night show at the New Frontier Theater on October 16. 

Prices have yet to be announced; however, tickets will go on sale on July 19 via TicketNet website and outlets. 

Aside from Manila, the singer is also making concert stops in Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, and Osaka.

Anne-Marie has previously held shows in the Philippines in February 2018 and January 2020. 

She is best known for her hits “2002,” “FRIENDS,” “Rockabye,” and “Beautiful.” – Rappler.com 

