Anne-Marie is coming to Manila in October 

The concert is part of the singer's 'Dysfunctional Tour'

MANILA, Philippines – British pop star Anne-Marie is bringing her Dysfunctional Tour to the Philippines.

Event organizer Wilbros Live announced that the singer will be holding a one-night show at the New Frontier Theater on October 16.

Prices have yet to be announced; however, tickets will go on sale on July 19 via TicketNet website and outlets.

Aside from Manila, the singer is also making concert stops in Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, and Osaka.

🚨 ASIA 🚨 The #dysfunctionaltour is coming your way this October !!!!! I can't believe I finally get to see you all 😭😭 I'M SO EXCITED I COULD WEE. Pre-sale is next Mon 18th at 10am local, go to @LiveNation to sign up ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ https://t.co/ixl8r8KeCX pic.twitter.com/c7CFyxIZto — 🖤ANNE-MARIE🖤 (@AnneMarie) July 15, 2022

Anne-Marie has previously held shows in the Philippines in February 2018 and January 2020.

She is best known for her hits “2002,” “FRIENDS,” “Rockabye,” and “Beautiful.” – Rappler.com