AOMG’s ‘Follow the Movement’ tour is coming to Manila

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean hip-hop and R&B record label AOMG is bringing their Follow the Movement world tour to the Philippines.
The label announced on Monday, November 28, that its artists Simon Dominic, Loco, Gray, Lee Hi, and Yugyeom are performing at the New Frontier Theater on January 15.
Local concert promoter PULP Live World added that the concert has a three-and-a-half hour duration.
Prices have yet to be announced, but tickets will be available starting December 5.
Aside from Manila, their Asia tour also includes stops in Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei.
AOMG, which was founded in 2013 by Jay Park, currently houses around 20 musicians. – Rappler.com
