AOMG’s ‘Follow the Movement’ tour is coming to Manila

The January 2023 show will see performances from Simon Dimonic, Loco, Gray, Lee Hi, and Yugyeom

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean hip-hop and R&B record label AOMG is bringing their Follow the Movement world tour to the Philippines.

The label announced on Monday, November 28, that its artists Simon Dominic, Loco, Gray, Lee Hi, and Yugyeom are performing at the New Frontier Theater on January 15.

[FOLLOW THE MOVEMENT]

WORLD TOUR 2023https://t.co/Pkg3eMMd4D



ASIA

Jan 8(SUN) SINGAPORE

Jan 13(FRI) BANGKOK

Jan 15(SUN) MANILA

Jan 27(FRI) TOKYO

Jan 29(SUN) OSAKA

Feb 3(FRI) HONG KONG

Feb 5(SUN) TAIPEI



Tix Open

Dec 5(MON) 12PM(KST)#FTMWORLDTOUR2023 #AOMGWORLDTOUR2023#AOMG pic.twitter.com/l4DrZEEbe4 — aomgofficial (@AOMGOFFICIAL) November 28, 2022

Local concert promoter PULP Live World added that the concert has a three-and-a-half hour duration.

[FOLLOW THE MOVEMENT]

AOMG WORLD TOUR 2023



MANILA

New Frontier Theater

Date: Jan 15, 2023 (Sun)

Duration: 3.5 Hours

Ticketing Date: 5 December 2022 at 11:00 AM (PST)



Save the date and stay tuned for all details!#AOMGWORLDTOUR2023#AOMGWORLDTOUR2023inMNL#PULP #AOMGinMANILA pic.twitter.com/eEYBfoHKl2 — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 28, 2022

Prices have yet to be announced, but tickets will be available starting December 5.

Aside from Manila, their Asia tour also includes stops in Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei.

AOMG, which was founded in 2013 by Jay Park, currently houses around 20 musicians. – Rappler.com