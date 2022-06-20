LOOK: Apink’s Chorong and Bomi drop teaser for unit debut

CHOBOM. Apink members Chorong and Bomi are making their debut as a sub-unit.

Apink released on Sunday, June 20, their official unit logo and a poster for their debut, which will happen on July 12. Additional details about their release have yet to be announced.

CHOBOM is Apink’s first sub-unit in its 11-year career. “As this is Apink’s first unit album release, they are giving the preparations their all in order to greet fans with new charms and high-quality music,” IST Entertainment said in a statement, according to a Soompi report.

The sub-unit debut comes four months after Apink released their special album Horn in February. The 11-track record served as the group’s last release before the departure of member Son Na-eun in April.

Apink made their debut in April 2011. The group is known for their hits “Mr. Chu,” “LUV,” “NoNoNo,” and “Dilemma.” – Rappler.com