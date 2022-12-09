Arctic Monkeys is coming to Manila in 2023￼

ARCTIC MONKEYS. The British rock band is heading to Manila.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s finally happening! Arctic Monkeys is heading to Manila for their first headline show in the country on March 6, 2023.

The show will be held at the Filinvest City Events Grounds, a day after the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival. Both the concert and the festival are organized by Karpos Multimedia.

.@ArcticMonkeys makes their much anticipated Philippine debut this March 6, 2023 🪩



ARCTIC MONKEYS

LIVE IN MANILA



VIP – PHP 9,500+

Regular – PHP 6,000+

exclusive of ticket service charge



Tickets go on sale on Dec. 12, 10AM via https://t.co/xgUTKondyj! pic.twitter.com/1rNY3NqQ9r — Karpos Multimedia (@karposmm) December 9, 2022

The Manila show is a stop in the band’s Asia tour, which will take them through Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia.

Made up of Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley, and Matt Helders, Arctic Monkeys made their debut in 2006 with the album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

The band then went on to release several acclaimed albums, including Favourite Worst Nightmare and AM.

Tickets to the Manila show are at P6,000 for the regular ticket and P9,500 for VIP, exclusive of service charge.

Tickets go on sale on December 12 at 10 am on tickelo.com.

Those who will subscribe to wanderlandfestival.com before December 10, 11:59 pm, can get a discount of up to P1,500 on tickets. – Rappler.com