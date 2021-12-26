Armi Millare leaves Up Dharma Down

ARMI MILLARE. The singer leaves Up Dharma Down after almost two decades.

'I see that there was more progress than perfection during our time together and I’m willing to let it end where it has. We had a good run,' Armi says in a statement

MANILA, Philippines – Armi Millare, frontwoman of the jazz/rock band Up Dharma Down (UDD), has left the band after almost two decades, to focus on her solo career.

The band is now left with Carlos Tañada on lead guitars, Ean Mayor on drums, and Paul Yap on bass.

The remaining members announced Armi’s departure in a post on their Facebook page on Sunday, December 26.

“We thank her for sharing her talent and artistry in the songs we created together. We’ll never forget how the four of us started out, how thrilled we were in 2004 to finally be playing at Saguijo to a crowd of twenty people,” they said.

They expressed support for her solo career, and invited their followers to support her future projects.

They said that they will continue to make music together under their label Terno Recordings, and that it will be “a new and different adventure for us.”

On her own Instagram, Armi said that in June, she “decided to sever ties with Terno Recordings, its mother company MTME and as a consequence of this, my band, UDD.”

She added that while she wishes she could have kept the parting private, she owes the announcement to their listeners, “to let you know that your patronage and love of the band gave me the experience of a lifetime.”

“UDD has remained my longest relationship – one that I’ve tried to keep sacred and tried to preserve with the principles I have upheld from the moment I learned that I had a dream: that one day I would be in that one band I would dedicate my life to,” she said.

“I see that there was more progress than perfection during our time together and I’m willing to let it end where it has. We had a good run,” she added.

She ended her statement by wishing her former bandmates well.

“There is nothing more I fear than the unknown, but I would rather be fighting my fears than letting it hold me down while I seek peace like I always have,” she said.

UDD first came together in 2004, and has since released four studio albums. They are known for songs such as “Oo,” “Tadhana,” “Indak,” and “Sana.”

Armi began releasing solo work in recent years, including the 2019 hit song “Kapit” from the film Alone/Together, and several collaborations with Norwegian band D’Sound. – Rappler.com