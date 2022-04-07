ASTRO preparing for comeback this year

This is the group's first comeback since August of last year!

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group ASTRO is reportedly set to release their first comeback in almost nine months, according to agency Fantagio.

Fantagio confirmed on Tuesday, April 5 that “ASTRO is preparing to make a comeback” in May. Their last comeback was in August 2021 for SWITCH ON, which was their eighth mini-album as a group.

ASTRO is comprised of MJ, JinJin, Cha Eu-nwoo, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha. Cha Eun-woo, who also starred in K-drama True Beauty, has been filming for another drama called Island. JinJin and Rocky debuted their mini-album Restore early 2022, and Moonbin and Sanha released their new single Ghost Town in February.

ASTRO debuted in 2016 with hit single “Hide and Seek” from their first EP Spring Up. – Rappler.com