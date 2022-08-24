ATEEZ, iKON performing in Manila

The group is performing as part of 2022 K-pop Masterz Ep. 2

MANILA, Philippines – More K-pop groups are set to land in the Philippines, with ATEEZ and iKON scheduled to perform at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, September 23.

The idol groups will be performing at the 2022 K-pop Masterz Ep. 2, producers Pulp Live World announced in tweets on August 24.

Shoutout to Filo ATINY! @ATEEZofficial is finally coming to Manila to perform for ya’ll. If this isn’t destiny, we don’t know what is 😉

Catch them at the 2022 K-POP MASTERZ EP. 2 IN MANILA on September 23, 2022, 7PM at @TheBigDome.#KPM2Manila pic.twitter.com/drECkw5gqZ — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) August 24, 2022

We know you missed them with a passion that’s like 🔥. That’s why we’re bringing back @YG_iKONIC to join in on the fun at the 2022 K-POP

MASTERZ EP. 2 IN MANILA. Save the date for #KPM2Manila happening on September 23, 2022, 7PM at @TheBigDome, iKONICS.#KPM2Manila pic.twitter.com/RtSGOdWKO1 — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) August 24, 2022

Ticket prices range from P3,500 to P13,500, and are available via Ticketnet.

Ateez is made up of members Hongjoong, Yunho, Seonghwa, San, Yeosang, Mingi, Jongho, and Wooyoung. They made their debut in October 2018 with the release of their EP Treasure EP 1: All to Zero.

iKON is made up of Bobby, DK, Chan, Ju-ne, Jay, and Song. They debuted in September 2015, releasing their debut album Welcome Back in two parts.

The groups are the latest K-pop act to announce an upcoming show in the Philippines. SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE, NCT 127, and BLACKPINK are just some of the artists scheduled to play for Filipino fans in the coming months. – Rappler.com