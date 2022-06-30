‘20 years later’: Avril Lavigne recreates iconic ‘Let Go’ album cover

MANILA, Philippines – Feel old yet? Avril Lavigne celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit debut album, Let Go, by recreating its iconic cover in a Tiktok post on Wednesday, June 29.

The Canadian pop-punk singer revisited the same spot along Canal Street in New York City where she shot the cover of Let Go, which was first released on June 4, 2002.

“Just went to the location where I shot the cover of my debut album Let Go here in New York. Check it out on TikTok,” she tweeted.

Just went to the location where I shot the cover of my debut album “Let Go” here in New York.

Check it out on TikTok.https://t.co/VdetQO4X2z — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) June 29, 2022

The 10-second Tiktok video, captioned “20 years later…” shows Lavigne dressed all in black walking into the crosswalk and crossing her arms, transitioning into the photo of the angsty album cover. Her recreation hops on the viral TikTok trend where people use Simple Plan’s song “I’m Just a Kid” and show themselves recreating photos of when they were younger.

Earlier in June, the singer released a deluxe version of Let Go also in celebration of its two-decade anniversary. The deluxe version of the record included six bonus tracks such as “Falling Down,” “I Don’t Give,” “Why,” “Get Over It,” “Make Up,” and “Breakaway.”

I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the release of my debut album Let Go🛹 Celebrate with the new 20th Anniversary Edition featuring 6 bonus tracks! pic.twitter.com/BqP8IQBFD1 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) June 3, 2022

She also celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit debut single and lead single of Let Go, “Complicated” in March. In the Facebook post, she thanked her fans for embracing her music and showing her love since then and 20 years later. “Complicated” earned Lavigne two Grammy nominations: Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Avril Lavigne is a singer-songwriter known for her teenage angsty hits in the 2000s, like “Sk8r Boi,” “What the Hell,” “Girlfriend,” and more. Her album Let Go sold over 16 million copies worldwide, becoming her highest-selling album to date and the best-selling album of the 21st century by a Canadian artist.

In November 2021, Lavigne released “Bite Me,” her first new single since joining DTA Records, the label launched by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. She released her seventh and latest studio album, Love Sux, in February 2022. Lavigne is set to hold a concert in Manila on November 3.

Lavigne recently got engaged to rock musician Mod Sun on March 27 after a romantic proposal on the Seine River in Paris. Lavigne said that the two got close after writing the title track of the Love Sux album, wherein Mod Sun was one of the producers. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.