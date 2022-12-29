Saosin is coming to Manila in March

SAOSIN. The American rock band announces stops for their Asia tour in 2023.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 30

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, emo fans! American rock band Saosin is set to perform in Manila for a concert on March 26, 2023.

Concert organizer PULP Live World announced on Wednesday, December 28, that the one-night show will be held at Skydome, SM City North EDSA.

They’re coming back and you are not alone in the excitement for #SAOSINinMNL2023.



Get ready for the ultimate cross between Metal, Indie Rock, and Post-Harcore Rock experience that only @Saosin can deliver. pic.twitter.com/yM8WKGCCCI — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) December 28, 2022

The upcoming Manila show is part of the band’s Asia tour, which will also include stops in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Taipei.

Tickets are priced between P2,500 for the General Admission section and P3,500 for VIP. Tickets will be available starting 12 pm on Friday, December 30, via the SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.

The band last performed in the Philippines in 2010.

Formed in 2003, Saosin has released three studio albums, three extended plays, and eight singles. They are known for hits “You’re Not Alone,” “Seven Years,” and “Voices,” among others. – Rappler.com