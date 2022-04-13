Beabadoobee to take Coachella 2022 Sunday stage

The London-based Filipina artist is set to perform on the days headlined by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd

MANILA, Philippines – Coachella 2022 is right around the corner, and beabadoobee is set to play at the festival’s Sunday shows on April 17 and April 24.

The London-based Filipina artist is playing on the day headlined by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd, who replaced the original headliner Kanye West.

Doja Cat, Joji, and Run the Jewels are set to play on the same days as beabadoobee, while Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are headlining the festival’s Friday and Saturday line-ups respectively.

This edition of Coachella is its comeback after the festival was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Born in Iloilo, beabadoobee grew up in London after migrating there with her parents when she was 3. The artist is known for her distinct bedroom pop sound, with hit songs like “Coffee,” “Tired,” and her cover of “The Moon Song” from the film Her.

Aside from Coachella, she is also set to play at the Glastonbury Festival in June. The festival is headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Diana Ross. – Rappler.com