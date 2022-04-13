Music
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
26 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
singers

Beabadoobee to take Coachella 2022 Sunday stage

Rappler.com
Beabadoobee to take Coachella 2022 Sunday stage

PERFORMING. Beabadoobee is part of Coachella 2022's Sunday line-up.

Beabadoobee's Instagram

The London-based Filipina artist is set to perform on the days headlined by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd

MANILA, Philippines – Coachella 2022 is right around the corner, and beabadoobee is set to play at the festival’s Sunday shows on April 17 and April 24.

The London-based Filipina artist is playing on the day headlined by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd, who replaced the original headliner Kanye West. 

Doja Cat, Joji, and Run the Jewels are set to play on the same days as beabadoobee, while Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are headlining the festival’s Friday and Saturday line-ups respectively. 

This edition of Coachella is its comeback after the festival was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Born in Iloilo, beabadoobee grew up in London after migrating there with her parents when she was 3. The artist is known for her distinct bedroom pop sound, with hit songs like “Coffee,” “Tired,” and her cover of “The Moon Song” from the film Her.

Aside from Coachella, she is also set to play at the Glastonbury Festival in June. The festival is headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Diana Ross. – Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

singers

music festivals