LISTEN: Ben&Ben reflects on love again in latest single ‘Dear’

MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben is back with their latest single “Dear,” yet another love song, this time reflecting on the band’s own collective and individual experiences with love.

The song was released at midnight on November 25, on the heels of the band’s big win at the 2022 Awit Awards.

According to the band, the song “tries to capture the feeling of a deeper kind of romantic love; one that begins when a person surrenders the pursuit of a lover itself to a higher power.”

The song was recorded at legendary composer AR Rahman’s Firdaus Studio in Dubai, when the band was there for the Dubai Expo 2020.

“Not only were we able to use their world class studio space and equipment, but we

also had the pleasure of working with the stellar team at Firdaus Studio, including Peter El Khoury, Alexander Theux, Theodore Danso, and Ali Hassan,” they said.

“Unlike most of our tracks that we record individually in the studio, we decided to record this one together as a full band, and we feel the final track really reflects that more ‘old-school’ feeling of looseness and authenticity,” they added.

