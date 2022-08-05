Ben&Ben and Pamungkas working on a two-part collaboration

The musicians have been filming in a secret location ahead of their upcoming show on August 6

MANILA, Philippines – A Ben&Ben and Pamungkas collaboration is in the works!

The Filipino folk-pop band and the Indonesian singer-songwriter are working together for a two-part collab, and have been filming a video in an undisclosed studio ahead of their upcoming show on August 6 at 123 Block in Mandaluyong.

A release date for the collab has yet to be announced, but it is supposedly coming soon.

Pamungkas is currently touring Southeast Asia to promote his fourth studio album Birdy. He has become known in the region for his single “To The Bone,” which peaked at No. 5 on Spotify Philippines’ Top 50 chart in 2021.

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben are gearing up for their first North American tour, which will take them across eight cities in the United States and Canada. – Rappler.com