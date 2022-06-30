WATCH: Ben&Ben pays tribute to queer love in ‘Paninindigan Kita’ music video

PATNES. Ben&Ben's Agnes Reoma and Pat Lasaten star in the music video for their song 'Paninindigan Kita'.

The video, starring the band’s own Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma, premieres just as Pride month comes to a close

MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben ended Pride month with a bang as they premiered the music video for the song “Paninindigan Kita” – an ode to queer love starring the band’s resident power couple, keyboardist Pat Lasaten, and bassist Agnes Reoma.

The video reflects the real-life experiences of Pat and Agnes as they come to terms with their own feelings for each other, and fight for their relationship even with the odds stacked against them.

“We’re both excited and nervous because we’re not very public about our relationship,” said Pat. “We also aren’t into PDA, in fact our bandmates seldom see us hold hands.”

Agnes added, “Expressing this story to a wider audience will be a fun challenge, as we aren’t actors. Nonetheless, we’re excited for the number of queer kids who’d see it.”

The “Paninindigan Kita” MV is helmed by Niq Ablao, who is behind hit music videos such as Moira’s “Paubaya, featuring Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, and Ben&Ben’s “Upuan,” featuring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

According to Ablao, the visual narrative traces the journey of Pat and Agnes, “from the first time they decided to stand up for love regardless of gender and how they chose to stand by each other no matter what.”

“This shows some of the struggles and challenges especially of those in the LGBTQ+ community – who feel like they have to hide simple expressions of love,” she said.

“Regardless of gender and sexuality, we love who we love and we stand by them no matter what. Brave are those who fight and take pride for it,” she said.

“Paninindigan Kita” is written by Ben&Ben vocalists Paolo Benjamin and Miguel Benjamin, and was the first song recorded in an actual studio since the pandemic started.

Its release was followed by “Langyang Pag-ibig” – a song about a bad breakup. – Rappler.com