LISTEN: Ben&Ben embarks on new sound with single ‘Could Be Something’

MANILA, Philippines – The nine-piece group Ben&Ben is all set to captivate audiences as they enter a new era with their latest single, “Could Be Something.”

“Could Be Something” represents a leap forward for the group as they venture into uncharted territory, fusing their signature guitar-driven folk/pop-rock roots with city pop elements and a more electronic sound.

The group described the track as a beacon of hope, rekindling belief after being caught in doubt. It encapsulates the feeling of meeting someone who reignites faith in love or finding a newfound passion that breathes life back into one’s soul.

While the lyrics of “Could Be Something” carry a romantic theme, the song’s message of overcoming doubts and taking risks resonates on a broader scale.

During the media conference held on June 27, Miguel highlighted that the current stage of their lives influenced the song’s lyrics.

He explained that the band members are navigating various personal risks – such as moving on to new phases or experiencing significant life changes like marriage.

“Lyrically, it was influenced mainly by where we are at this point in our lives. We’re at the point that pati sa personal lives namin (even in our personal lives), marami din kaming tine-take na risks (we’re taking a lot of risks), like moving on to other phases. Some of us got married while some are having major life changes,” Miguel shared.

Reflecting on their creative process, Paolo revealed that the song’s concept and inspiration occurred after their performance at the Clockenflap Music Festival in Hong Kong in March.

“Yung inspiration, nanggaling siya sa music na naririnig namin all around, mga tao na nami-meet namin, yung mga kasuotan nila, mga kwento nila, and I think it’s something that organically came together,” Paolo shared.

(The inspiration came from the music we heard all around us, the people we met, their attire, their stories, and I think it’s something that organically came together.)

Liwanags can expect to hear the live debut performance of “Could Be Something” soon, as Ben&Ben is set to embark on a nationwide tour across key cities in the Philippines, as well as an international tour. According to a press release, it will include stops in London, Los Angeles, Toronto, Sydney, and Dubai, but final details have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.