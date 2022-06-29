Ben&Ben reschedules Isabela show after two more members catch COVID-19

The show is moved from July 2 to July 17

MANILA, Philippines – Ben&Ben rescheduled their July 2 show in Santiago, Isabela, after lead singer Paolo Benjamin and percussionist and vocalist Toni Muñoz tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet on Wednesday, June 29, the band said that they are rescheduling their show Isabela show to July 17, and that Paolo and Toni are isolating and recovering.

On June 24, the band canceled an upcoming show in Surigao after their other lead vocalist Miguel Benjamin tested positive for the virus. He later said that he had only mild symptoms so far.

The nine-member folk-pop band released their latest single “Langyang Pag-Ibig” on June 22 on the heels of their other new single “Paninindigan Kita.” They are set to premiere the music video for the latter on June 30.

They are set to play at the CCP Open Grounds on September 3, as a send-off for their upcoming US and Canada tour. – Rappler.com