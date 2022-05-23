Ben&Ben to hold September concert on CCP Open Grounds

It will serve as a send-off concert for Ben&Ben, who is set to have their first world tour in the US and Canada

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino folk band Ben&Ben is slated to hold their send-off concert on September 3 at the CCP Open Grounds, producer Ovation Productions announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 22.

“[This] band is 2020 and 2021’s most streamed Filipino artist on Spotify with over 1.2 billion streams. Finally promoting a Filipino artist is a much awaited first for Ovation Productions,” they said in the post.

The nine-piece band also dropped hints about the concert on their own Facebook page, saying that the event at the CCP Open Grounds will serve as their send-off for their upcoming US and Canada tour.

Ben&Ben first announced in April that they were gearing up for their first world tour – with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, and New Jersey in the US, plus Calgary and Toronto in Canada.

Additional details regarding the send-off concert in Manila and the US and Canada world tour stops have yet to be released. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.