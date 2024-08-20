​​Ben&Ben speaks up on Tanya Markova’s statement, FEU Diliman gig mishap 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The folk-pop band says it has included in its contract the stipulation that it will only perform at events if 'no artist performance gets cancelled or moved around'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben has broken its silence on allegations that it caused other acts to be sidelined at events, following a statement from Tanya Markova and a recent gig at FEU Diliman.

“For years, we have chosen not to speak on the issue of the band being the cause of other performers not being able to perform on certain events. This has caused the band to be dragged left and right with baseless accusations and maligned statements,” Ben&Ben said in a statement released on Monday, August 19.

The band said that it has decided to put an end to the issue as the rumors have attacked its integrity as an artist.

Ben&Ben first addressed the issue regarding their August 17 event at FEU Diliman where soloist Dwta was not able to perform. There were speculations online that the folk-pop band was the main reason why other acts were hindered from performing.

Ben&Ben said that its management have “clearly expressed that it is a priority to ensure that the event goes as planned and all performers are able to perform.”

The band added that it was also “heartbreaking” for them to find out that Dwta was not able to perform “as decided upon by the event organizers.” Ben&Ben emphasized that these decisions were made under the event organizer’s prerogatives.

The band stressed that while delays in events are unavoidable, its management has extended help to “ensure that no artist is dropped out of the program for whatever reason.”

“The band has always been passionate about fighting for artists’ rights, and even always being willing to accommodate to uncertainty. And we will continue to do so,” it added.

Following this incident, Ben&Ben said that its management has now decided to include in its contract the stipulation “that the band will only agree to perform if the program of events is followed and no artist performance gets cancelled or moved around.”

On Tanya Markova’s statements

The recent gig at FEU Diliman brought to light the other events where Ben&Ben was also accused of sidelining other artists, including at the Camanava grand rally in 2022.

In his recent guesting at the Koolpals podcast, Tanya Markova recalled that Ben&Ben was supposed to be the 25th performer in the lineup. The folk-pop band was supposed to take the stage after Tanya Markova’s set. But Ben&Ben performed as the 17th act.

Tanya Markova said that after the incident, Ben&Ben explained that it was just staying at the van the whole time and it went to the stage when a staff already called it.

“Naayos na namin para matapos lang ang issue,” Tanya Markova said in the Koolpals podcast. “Ang ginawa lang namin ay tumindig lang kami para sa mga ibang musikero na nasaktan. Okay na kami sa hindi naman nila kasalanan.” (We already settled the issue. But we just stood up for those other musicians who were hurt by the incident. We’re okay since it was not their fault.)

In their statement, Ben&Ben said that it was “never [their] intention nor the action of the band nor the band’s management to sideline other artists.”

The band said that it was also a victim of unforeseen delays alongside other performing acts and that it should be the organizers’ responsibility to take accountability for the mishaps of the said event.

Ben&Ben added that after the event, it even scheduled a meeting with the affected artists and apologized on behalf of the organizers.

“The band had taken the extra steps of reaching out not only to Tanya Markova, but to all the other affected performers, even if it was the responsibility of the organizers of the event to own up and be accountable. We have screenshots and receipts as proof of this,” they added.

Ben&Ben ended its statement by saying that it hoped its clarification regarding the issue would “hold the right parties accountable.”

As of writing, Tanya Markova has yet to react to Ben&Ben’s statement. – Rappler.com